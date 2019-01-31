China improves margin trading, short selling rules

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Thursday it would improve the mechanism for margin trading and short-selling, in efforts to satisfy diversified investment needs.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) also said it would adjust risk-management rules for brokerages, encouraging them to make more long-term equity investments.
CSRC said in a statement that Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges were studying expansion of the securities eligible for margin trading and short selling. In addition, a uniform threshold for margin calls would also be scrapped.
In a separate statement, CSRC said it would allow brokerages to set aside less provisions for risky assets including main index constituents and exchange-traded funds, allowing them to invest more in equities as part of counter-cyclical measures.
Reporting by Samuel Shen, Brenda Goh and Beijing monitoring team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong