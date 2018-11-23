China's market regulator conditionally approves UTC's Rockwell Collins deal

The ticker symbol for United Technologies is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s market regulator said it has given conditional approval to United Technologies Corp’s (UTX.N) purchase of aircraft parts maker Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N), a move which is expected by the companies.

Some of the conditions include requiring both companies to dispose certain assets and some requirements related to the supply of aircraft components in the Chinese market, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on its website www.samr.saic.gov.cn

The market regulator oversees anti-monopoly issues.

In October, United Technologies, a jet engines-to-air conditioners group, soothed investor nerves over the deal by saying that that it was confident of getting Chinese approval for the purchase.