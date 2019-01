FILE PHOTO - People film the new sign of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), the newly merged regulatory body, at its office in Beijing, China April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China is encouraging insurance institutions to invest in more good quality stocks and bonds to improve their portfolios, its banking and insurance regulator said on Monday.

“This will help ensure stability in the capital markets and will allow insurers to improve their investment portfolios,” the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a brief statement posted on its website.