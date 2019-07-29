Deals
China Renaissance raises nearly $1 billion for latest yuan fund

FILE PHOTO - The company logo of China Renaissance Group, is shown on a presentation during a news conference on its IPO in Hong Kong, China September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Investment bank China Renaissance said it has raised more than 6.5 billion yuan ($945 million) in its latest yuan-denominated fund, giving the firm adequate firepower to invest in the world’s second-largest economy.

The firm, led by one of the country’s most famed rainmakers Bao Fan, said in a statement on Monday that its private equity arm Huaxing Growth Capital had raised its third yuan fund totaling over 6.5 billion yuan, with oversubscription of more than 1 billion yuan.

The fund has secured “great interest” from investors, known as limited partners (LPs), such as China’s National Social Security Fund, banks, insurers, funds-of-funds and university alumni funds, it said.

($1 = 6.8791 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Julie Zhu

