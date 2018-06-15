FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 3:41 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

China cuts subsidies for some renewable power projects: finance ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Some Chinese biomass and waste-to-energy plants will no longer be eligible for renewable energy subsidies, the country’s finance ministry said on Friday, as it bids to resolve a huge payment backlog.

The Ministry of Finance said in a notice that a series of co-fired plants burning a mixture of coal, forest waste and household refuse would no longer be entitled to financial support.

The ministry has been struggling to find the funds to pay a subsidy backlog now amounting to an estimated 120 billion yuan ($18.71 billion), following a rapid surge in solar and wind capacity.

Reporting by David Stanway; editing by Richard Pullin

