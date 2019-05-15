China sets renewable power quotas for 2019, 2020

Employees row a boat as they examine solar panel boards at a pond in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, China, in this March 16, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China set mandatory renewable power quotas for each of its region for 2019 and 2020, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Wednesday, in an attempt to promote the use of clean energy in the country.

Local grid companies will have to purchase a certain volume of electricity from renewable energy generators, the NEA said.

The targets, setting as a portion of renewable energy use in total energy mix, vary from 10% in eastern province of Shandong to as high as 88% in southwestern province of Sichuan in 2019 based on their energy structure.

The draft plan was launched in November.

Apart from checks from local authorities, central government will also deploy inspectors to monitor the implementation of the policy, the NEA statement said.