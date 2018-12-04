China to launch renewable power quota system by year-end: state planner

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will aim to launch a new renewable power quota system before the end of the year, the state planning agency said on Tuesday, part of efforts to make better use of its renewable energy resources and reduce waste.

The National Development and Reform Commission said in a notice that it would work to cut renewable power wastage rates to 5 percent by 2020, down from as high as 12 percent this year.

China’s renewable capacity has been growing at a rapid pace, but some of it has remained idle because of grid access problems and the reluctance of local transmission companies to take on costly and sometimes intermittent sources of electricity.