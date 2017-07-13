FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
China should allow Liu's wife to travel abroad, German minister says
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 4:47 PM / a month ago

China should allow Liu's wife to travel abroad, German minister says

1 Min Read

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel attends a joint news conference with Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani (not pictured) in Doha, July 4, 2017.Naseem Zeitoon

BERLIN (Reuters) - China should allow the wife of late dissident Liu Xiaobo and her brother to leave the country to come to Germany or any other country they wish, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday.

Gabriel said Liu, who had late-stage liver cancer and died on Thursday, and his wife Liu Xia had wanted to come to Germany.

"I regret it deeply that this wish did not materialize," Gabriel said in a statement. "China now has the responsibility to quickly, transparently and plausibly answer the question of whether the cancer could not have been identified much earlier."

Reporting by Joseph Nasr, editing by Larry King

