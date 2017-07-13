FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel hails China's Liu as a courageous civil rights fighter
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
July 13, 2017 / 3:36 PM / in a month

Merkel hails China's Liu as a courageous civil rights fighter

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference following a Franco-German joint cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 13, 2017.Gonzalo Fuentes

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, who died on Thursday in China after not being allowed to leave the country for treatment for cancer, as a "courageous fighter for civil rights and freedom of expression".

Merkel's spokesman also tweeted the chancellor as sending her deep condolences to the family of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Germany had on Wednesday urged China to allow him to leave the country to receive medical treatment abroad.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Joseph Nasr

