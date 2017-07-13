FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China bears responsibility for Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo's death: Nobel committee
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 2:17 PM / a month ago

China bears responsibility for Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo's death: Nobel committee

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The certificate awarded to Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo is seen in this picture taken December 10, 2010.Berit Roald/Scanpix Norway/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - The Chinese government bears a heavy responsibility for the death of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, the leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the prize, said on Thursday.

"We find it deeply disturbing that Liu Xiaobo was not transferred to a facility where he could receive adequate medical treatment before he became terminally ill," said Berit Reiss-Andersen.

"The Chinese Government bears a heavy responsibility for his premature death," she told Reuters in an emailed statement.

(This story corrects spelling of committee leader's last name in second para.)

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Gareth Jones

