a month ago
#World News
July 7, 2017 / 8:55 AM / a month ago

U.N. very concerned about Chinese dissident Liu, wants urgent access

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office is very concerned about a reported serious deterioration in the health of Liu Xiaobo, a Nobel prize-winning dissident, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Friday.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein has asked China to let a senior U.N. official have access to Liu Xiaobo and his wife Liu Xia but China has so far not responded, spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson

