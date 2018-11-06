World News
China rejects Western concerns on alleged Uighur mass detentions

People take part in a demonstration against China during its Universal Periodic Review by the Human Rights Council in front of the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - China on Tuesday rejected Western countries’ criticism of suspected mass detention of Uighurs in Xinjiang province, saying that the allegations were “seriously far away from facts”.

“We will not accept politically-driven accusations from a few countries that are fraught with biases,” Le Yucheng, Chinese vice minister of foreign affairs, told the U.N. Human Rights Council.

The minister spoke at the end of a debate on China’s rights record, in which delegations from Britain, France, Germany and the United States voiced deep concern about what China says are vocational training camps.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay

