U.N. calls on China to free Uighurs from 're-education camps'

GENEVA (Reuters) - United Nations human rights experts voiced concern on Thursday over Chinese political “re-education camps” in Xinjiang province for Muslim Uighurs, and called for the immediate release of those detained under the “pretext of countering terrorism”.

The U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, citing estimates that some 1 million Uighurs may be detained, issued its findings after a two-day review of China’s record, the first since 2009.

The panel also urged China to allow Tibetans access to passports for foreign travel and to promote the use of the Tibetan language in education, the judicial system, and media.

China’s foreign ministry said earlier this month that anti-China forces were behind criticism of policies in the far western region of Xinjiang.