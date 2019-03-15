China defends Xinjiang centers for Muslims, but aims to 'downsize'

FHILE PHOTO: China Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng attends the Universal Periodic Review of China by the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - Chinese vice foreign minister Le Yucheng on Friday defended what China calls its “vocational training centers” in Xinjiang for Muslims and rejected interference in domestic affairs.

Le, speaking to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva at the conclusion of a review of its record, said: “As the counter-terrorism situation improves, the training program will be gradually downsized, leading to its completion.”

Norway voiced disappointment at China’s lack of transparency over what activists say are up to 1.5 million Uighurs and other Muslims detained in what they describe as “places of internment”. Pakistan praised China’s “efforts to provide care to its Muslim citizens”.