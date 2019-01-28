China jails prominent rights lawyer for four-and-half years for subversion

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese court on Monday jailed prominent rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang for 4-1/2 years for subversion of state power, it said online, after he was tried in a December hearing that rights groups called a sham.

The Tianjin Number 2 Intermediate People’s Court released the verdict on its website.

Wang, who had taken on cases deemed sensitive by Chinese authorities, such as accusations of police torture, went missing in August 2015, amid a sweeping crackdown on rights activists and lawyers.

