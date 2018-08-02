UAC says China-Russia wide body jet JV seeks landing gear proposals

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The China-Russia partnership building a widebody plane has sent a request for proposal to potential suppliers of landing gear for its CR929 program, United Aircraft Corp said on Thursday.

United Aircraft’s joint venture with the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) [CMAFC.UL] issued the request for proposal on July 31, the Russian company said in a statement.

The list of potential candidates includes companies from Russia, China and Europe, it added.

The company said it expects to receive the responses from suppliers by the end of November this year.