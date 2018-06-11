Chinese newspapers contrast security summit success with G7 disarray

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - State-run Chinese newspapers on Monday crowed about a weekend meeting of a regional security bloc hosted by China, painting it as a harmonious, anti-protectionist counterpoint to the G7 summit in Canada that was marred by acrimony.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during a photo session of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Heads of State ahead of a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Qingdao, China June 10, 2018. (L-R): Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Republic of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain. Sputnik/Dmitry Azarov/Kremlin via REUTERS

The Global Times, a nationalistic tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party’s main newspaper, the People’s Daily, asked why the G7 had “ended in disarray” while the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the port city of Qingdao was “full of enthusiasm and ambition”.

“The key lies in that the Shanghai Spirit, featuring mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for cultural diversity and pursuit of common development, echoes the theme of the era, in which unilateralism can hardly prevail,” it said.

It said criticism of the G7 meeting and praise for the SCO summit marked “an important change”.

In the Canadian province of Quebec at the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump threw the G7’s efforts to show a united front into disorder by leaving early, backing out of a joint communique and taking aim at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The SCO meeting in China at the same time, meanwhile, set what the China Daily newspaper said was a good example for multilateral cooperation, offering a “new vision” for a more just and equitable world.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, China's President Xi Jinping, Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain attend a signing ceremony during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Qingdao, China, June 10, 2018. India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

“Against the backdrop of rising unilateralism and anti-globalization, the SCO’s opposition to trade protectionism in any form is especially encouraging,” the English-language daily in an editorial.

In a separate piece, the newspaper made the case for a united front against Trump after the G7 debacle.

“The G7 summit has served as another reminder that it is the Trump administration that is challenging the international rules-based order,” it said.

“Considering that the Trump administration has also instigated trade disputes with other countries such as China, the global backlash against Trump’s unilateralist tendencies is gaining momentum. The international community should rally and reject the self-oriented closed-door policies of the U.S.”

The SCO was launched in 2001 to combat radical Islam and other security concerns in China, Russia and four ex-Soviet Central Asian republics. It added two new members, India and Pakistan, last year and Iran has been seeking entry.