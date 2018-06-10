Russia's Putin, asked about G7: We would be glad to see everyone in Moscow

QINGDAO, China (Reuters) - Russia did not choose to leave the G7 group of nations and would be happy to see its member countries in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters, when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion to re-admit Russia to the group.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin looks on as China's President Xi Jinping points during Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Speaking in China’s city of Qingdao on Sunday, Putin, however, noted that the combined purchasing power of the Russia and China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) outstripped the G7.