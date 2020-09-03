JPMorgan has first right to buy 20% stake in China securities JV for $26 million: filing

FILE PHOTO: A J.P. Morgan logo is seen in New York City, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - JPMorgan (JPM.N) has first right to buy a 20% stake in its Chinese securities joint venture from one of its local partners for 177.7 million yuan ($26.02 million), a filing by the partner showed on Thursday.

The state-owned Shanghai Waigaoqiao FTZ is selling its stake in the joint venture, which made a net loss of 86.8 million yuan in 2019, according to its filing on the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange.