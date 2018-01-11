Burning Iranian oil tanker in East China Sea at risk of exploding, sinking: ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - The stricken Iranian oil tanker Sanchi in the East China Sea is at risk of exploding and sinking because of fire from spilled oil, the Ministry of Transportation (MOT) said in a statement on Thursday.

Rescue work resumed on Thursday after rescue crews retreated on Wednesday after an explosion on tanker.

The tanker remains on fire at 5 p.m. (0900 GMT) after two rescue ships tried to extinguish fire.

Contaminated air from fire and bad weather increased difficulties of rescue work, the MOT said.