Britain 'committed to helping China realise Belt and Road'

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond attends a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua (not pictured) at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - Britain is committed to help realize the potential of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday.

Speaking at a summit in Beijing on China’s program to re-create the old Silk Road joining China with Asia and Europe, Hammond said the BRI must work for everyone for it to turn into a sustainable reality and offered British expertise in project financing.