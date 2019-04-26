Sustainable Business
German economy minister says EEA seeks Belt and Road MOU as a group

BEIJING (Reuters) - The European Economic Area wants to sign a memorandum of understanding on China’s Belt and Road initiative as a whole and not as individual states, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday.

Altmaier, speaking on the sidelines of a summit on China’s program to re-create the old Silk Road joining China with Asia and Europe, said China is a partner and a competitor at the same time and that the European Union must defend its interests.

Reporting by Tom Daly; writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Darren Schuettler

