FILE PHOTO: Jia Guide, China's ambassador to Peru, speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Chinese embassy in Lima, Peru April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru will sign a memorandum of understanding to join China’s ambitious Belt and Road infrastructure initiative in coming days, China’s ambassador said on Wednesday.

Ambassador Jia Guide made the announcement to guests at a private party in Lima alongside Peru’s vice president, as China kicked off a three-day Belt and Road summit in Beijing that Peru’s trade minister and leaders from around the world are attending.