Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o cha before the bilateral meeting of the Second Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People on April 26, 2019 in Beijing, China. Picture taken April 26, 2019. Andrea Verdelli/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - More than $64 billion worth of deals were signed during the summit for China’s Belt and Road Initiative this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday.

Xi, in his closing remarks for the summit on China’s program to recreate the old Silk Road joining China with Asia and Europe, said market principles will apply in all Belt and Road cooperation projects.