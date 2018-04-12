IMF Lagarde says signs of progress in China's Belt and Road projects

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Belt and Road initiative is showing signs of progress with “blooms” starting to appear, but some investment - if not properly tended - could “wither” on the vine, International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde said.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, Christine Lagarde, delivers a speech at the University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, China April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

One challenge is to ensure that Belt and Road only travels where it is needed, and the second is to focus on sound fiscal policies, Lagarde said in prepared comments in a speech at a Belt and Road conference in Beijing on Thursday.

“Fortunately, we know that China’s leadership is aware of these potential risks - as well as the proven strategies that can help address the challenges,” Lagarde said.