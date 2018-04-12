FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 12, 2018 / 1:09 AM / in an hour

IMF Lagarde says signs of progress in China's Belt and Road projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Belt and Road initiative is showing signs of progress with “blooms” starting to appear, but some investment - if not properly tended - could “wither” on the vine, International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde said.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, Christine Lagarde, delivers a speech at the University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, China April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

One challenge is to ensure that Belt and Road only travels where it is needed, and the second is to focus on sound fiscal policies, Lagarde said in prepared comments in a speech at a Belt and Road conference in Beijing on Thursday.

“Fortunately, we know that China’s leadership is aware of these potential risks - as well as the proven strategies that can help address the challenges,” Lagarde said.

Reporting by Elias Glenn; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.