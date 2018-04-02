FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
April 2, 2018 / 8:05 AM / in a day

Sinopec group to lift gas supplies, LNG receiving capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Sinopec group expects to increase its natural gas supplies significantly in the next six years as it aims to shift to produce more clean fuels.

The company logo of China’s Sinopec Corp is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Sinopec will have 60 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas supply capacity which includes both imports and domestic production, the group said on Monday. It produced 27 bcm of gas in 2017.

The company also plans to more than double its liquefied natural gas receiving capacity in the next six years to 26 million tonnes on an annual basis.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.