BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Sinopec 0386.HK600028.SS has started operation of a 800,000 tonne-per-year ethylene facility at its Zhanjiang refinery, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The refinery, located in the southern Chinese coastal city of Zhanjiang, commenced operation of its 200,000 barrel per day crude oil refining units in June.