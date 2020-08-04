Sinopec-SK Wuhan Petchem plans Oct-Dec refinery overhaul

SINGAPORE/BEIJING (Reuters) - Sinopec-SK Wuhan Petrochemical Co, a subsidiary of state oil and gas group Sinopec Corp, plans to shut down its 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in late October for about 50 days of maintenance, three industry sources said.

Separately, the Wuhan-based company is due to switch off an 800,000 tonne a year ethylene plant from around mid-October for a regular overhaul for a similar duration, according to a report on Sinopec’s website.

The ethylene facility is a joint venture between Sinopec and South Korea’s SK Innovation.

A Beijing-based Sinopec press official said the company does not comment on operational matters.