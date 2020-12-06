Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

China's Sino Biopharmaceutical invests $515 million in Sinovac to boost vaccine production

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man works in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a government-organized media tour in Beijing, China, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited said on Monday it would invest $515 million in Sinovac Biotech, which Sinovac said would help it to double its COVID-19 vaccine production capacity.

The investment will give Sino Biopharmaceutical a 15.03% interest in Sinovac, Sino Biopharmaceutical said in a statement on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Sinovac said in a statement on its website that it expects to be able to manufacture 300 million vaccine doses annually, and that it aims to complete construction of a second production facility by the end of 2020 to increase annual COVID-19 vaccine production capacity to 600 million doses.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes

