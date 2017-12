BEIJING (Reuters) - China Mengniu Diary Co, the country’s No. 2 dairy company, said it has signed on as sponsor for the 2018 soccer World Cup, joining other Chinese firms Dalian Wanda, Hisense and Vivo.

Chinese firms have increasingly been backing high-profile world sports events, especially in soccer, even though the country’s own team failed to clinch a spot in the tournament scheduled to kick off next June.