Imprisoned In Myanmar
October 31, 2018 / 2:35 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

China sets up station to monitor South China Sea climate, pollution: ministry

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has built a monitoring station in a disputed area of the South China Sea to track regional pollution and climate change, environment ministry spokesman Liu Youbin said on Wednesday.

The station on the Nansha Islands, known outside China as the Spratlys, has been set up to detect major air pollutants like PM2.5, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and ozone, and will also measure concentrations of climate warming carbon dioxide, the ministry said.

(This story refiles to fix spelling of Spratlys)

Reporting by Muyu Xu and David Stanway; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
