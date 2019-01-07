World News
January 7, 2019 / 7:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

China makes 'stern representations' over U.S. warship in South China Sea

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has lodged “stern representations” with the United States over a U.S. navy vessel sailing through the disputed South China Sea, its foreign ministry said on Monday.

A U.S. guided-missile destroyer sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea claimed by China as U.S. officials joined trade talks in Beijing to seek a de-escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular briefing that the U.S. operation in the region violated China’s law and urged the United States to stop such actions.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

