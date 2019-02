A China Southern Airlines Airbus commercial passenger aircraft is pictured in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines said on Friday it signed a memorandum of understanding with Gulf carrier Emirates for a codeshare agreement.

The codesharing agreement, which covers 18 flight routes, will begin on March 31, subject to approval from the Chinese aviation regulator, it said in a post on its official Weibo account.