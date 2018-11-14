China allows online travel agencies to resume selling group tours to South Korea: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - China has allowed its online travel agencies to resume selling group tours to South Korea after a diplomatic spat over the installation of a U.S.-backed, anti-missile system in South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

China banned group tours to South Korea in March last year after Seoul decided to install the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defence System (THAAD). Beijing worried that the THAAD radar can penetrate Chinese territory.