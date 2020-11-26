China senior diplomat Wang says dialogue must persist on Korean peninsula issue

(Reuters) - China’s State Councillor Wang Yi on Thursday told South Korean President Moon Jae-in the two countries must persist in trying to resolve the Korean peninsula issue through dialogue, according a statement from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Wang, who is also China’s foreign minister, added during a visit to Seoul that the two sides should adhere to the goal of denuclearising the peninsula - a reference to North Korea’s nuclear ambitions - and said Beijing was willing to deepen cooperation with South Korea on epidemic prevention and control.
Reporting by Tom Daly and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alison Williams
