China says stalled projects with S.Korea to resume, hails 'springtime' in ties

SEOUL/BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s stalled projects with South Korea will resume as ties between the two nations thaw, South Korea’s presidential office spokesman on Friday quoted Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

Many South Korean businesses will benefit from better ties, and many Chinese are expected to visit South Korea during the winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Yoon Young-chan told reporters in text messages, citing the Chinese premier.

“We are aware that some Korean companies are struggling but the investment environment has not worsened and if China-South Korea relations improve, South Korean companies will have many benefits,” Li said, according to Yoon.

The comments were made as South Korea’s President Moon visited China this week.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-In (L) shakes hands with China's Premier Li Keqiang (R) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool

Ties had chilled for nearly a year as Beijing was upset over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system, Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), in South Korea, as a protective step in the crisis over the weapons programs of North Korea.

China fears THAAD’s powerful radar could look deep into its territory, threatening its own security, and says its deployment will do nothing to help ease tension with the North.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Li alluded to the troubled ties when speaking to Moon in front of reporters, saying both sides looked forward to the warmth of spring.

“We should say, springtime is expected,” Li added. “We also all want China and South Korea relations to more forward in a stable and healthy manner.”

South Korea has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the February winter Olympics, hoping they will serve as a turning point for peace on the Korean peninsula.