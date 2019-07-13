China's manned space lab to re-enter atmosphere on Friday

FILE PHOTO: A model of Tiangong 2 space laboratory by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation is displayed at China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, China June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s manned space lab Tiangong-2 has finished experiments and will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere on July 19, authorities said on Saturday.

A small amount of debris is likely to fall into the designated safe waters of the South Pacific Ocean, the China Manned Space Engineering Office said in a statement.

China launched Tiangong-2 on September 15, 2016, after Tiangong-1, its first manned space lab.