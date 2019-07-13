World News
July 13, 2019 / 3:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's manned space lab to re-enter atmosphere on Friday

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A model of Tiangong 2 space laboratory by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation is displayed at China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, China June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s manned space lab Tiangong-2 has finished experiments and will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere on July 19, authorities said on Saturday.

A small amount of debris is likely to fall into the designated safe waters of the South Pacific Ocean, the China Manned Space Engineering Office said in a statement.

China launched Tiangong-2 on September 15, 2016, after Tiangong-1, its first manned space lab.

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below