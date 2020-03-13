Business News
Starbucks to invest $130 million for roasting plant in China's Kunshan

General view of a Starbucks coffee shop in London, Britain, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

BEIJING (Reuters) - Starbucks will invest 900 million yuan ($130 million) to build the first phase of a coffee complex in the Chinese city of Kunshan, near the commercial hub of Shanghai, with completion targeted for 2022, it said on Friday.

It is Starbucks’ largest investment in a production facility outside the United States and the first production-related investment in Asia, the U.S. beverage chain said in a statement.

The complex, sprawling over 80,000 sq. m (95,679 sq. yards), will include coffee roasting facilities and smart warehouses.

Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

