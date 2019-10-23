China's State Grid bags Ukraine wind farm contract from Norway's NBT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s State Grid [STGRD.UL] said on Wednesday it bagged a contract from Norway-based renewable energy equipment maker NBT to build an onshore wind farm in Ukraine that would be Europe’s largest.

The wind farm will be built with an investment of around 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) at Zophia in the Zaporizhya region of southeastern Ukraine and will have an installed power generation capacity of 750 megawatts (MW).

The first phase of the project, with 42.5 MW installed capacity, is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2020, according to the NBT website. The whole project will be launched by the end of 2021.

The engineering, procurement and construction will be implemented by China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Co, a subsidiary of State Grid.