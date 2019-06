A Baowu Steel Group sign is seen in Pudong district in Shanghai, China April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Top Chinese steelmaker China Baowu Steel Group will acquire a 51% stake in rival Magang Group Holding Co Ltd, Magang’s listed entity Maashan Iron & Steel Co Ltd said in a statement on Sunday.

An agreement between Baowu and Magang was signed on May 31, according to the statement posted on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Reuters has previously reported that Baowu was in talks to take over Magang..