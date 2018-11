An employee works at the production line of a Dongbei Special Steel factory in Dalian, Liaoning province, China October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Baowu Steel chairman said on Tuesday that China’s steel production will exceed 900 million tonnes in 2018, which would mark a new record according to historical data.

Chen Derong, chairman of China’s largest steel producer Baowu Steel Group, was speaking at the China International Import Expo, or CIIE, in Shanghai.

China’s steel production reached 699 million tonnes in the first three quarters.