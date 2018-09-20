Almost 90 percent of China's steel capacity to meet pollution rules by 2025: Vale

DALIAN, China (Reuters) - Almost 90 percent of China’s steel capacity will have complied with new emission standards by 2025, an official of top iron ore supplier Vale said on Thursday.

Chinese national flags are flying near a steel factory in Wu'an, Hebei province, China, February 23, 2017. Picture taken February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

“By 2025 almost 90 percent of steel capacity in China will have complied to these new standards,” Peter Poppinga, executive director at Vale, told an industry conference.

FILE PHOTO: A worker climbs on steel bars at a construction site of a subway in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China August 14, 2018. Picture taken August 14, 2018. Chengdu Economic Daily REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

China has been aggressively pushing cities to curb industrial production to fight pollution, including plants in the top steelmaking city of Tangshan.

Poppinga also said Vale’s iron ore production is running at 400 million tonnes a year currently.

“We think this is a healthy level going forward when you think about margin optimisation,” he said.