Almost 90 percent of China's steel capacity to meet pollution rules by 2025: Vale

DALIAN, China (Reuters) - Almost 90 percent of China’s steel capacity will have complied with new emission standards by 2025, an official of top iron ore supplier Vale said on Thursday.
“By 2025 almost 90 percent of steel capacity in China will have complied to these new standards,” Peter Poppinga, executive director at Vale, told an industry conference.
China has been aggressively pushing cities to curb industrial production to fight pollution, including plants in the top steelmaking city of Tangshan.
Poppinga also said Vale’s iron ore production is running at 400 million tonnes a year currently.
“We think this is a healthy level going forward when you think about margin optimisation,” he said.
