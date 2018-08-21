FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
August 21, 2018 / 8:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

China urges local governments to shut excess steel capacity, ban illegal subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Tuesday urged local authorities to strictly comply with Beijing-issued policies shutting excessive steel capacity and banning export and import subsidies for steel companies that violate World Trade Organization rules.

FILE PHOTO: A worker is seen at the workshop of a steel mill in Huaian, Jiangsu province, China August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

The statement by the Ministry of Commerce also asked local authorities not to issue any policy that may benefit the illegal expansion of steel capacity or may impede the elimination of “zombie” companies.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.