China regulator says Guangdong branch closely monitoring grey-market margin financing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Guangdong branch of China’s securities regulator is closely monitoring grey-market, margin financing and banned brokerages from cooperating with shadow lenders, the watchdog said on Friday.
The branch, affiliated with the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), will also strengthen the monitoring of abnormal trading, and step up efforts to educate investors, CSRC said in a statement on its website.
