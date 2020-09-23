China will allow more foreign investors to invest in listed firms: state media

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s cabinet said on Wednesday it will allow more qualified foreign investors to make strategic investment in Chinese listed companies, state television reported.
China will step up punishment for irregularities such as market manipulation and insider trading, and improve the transparency and quality of information disclosure by listed companies, the state broadcaster quoted the meeting as saying.
