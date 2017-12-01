FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-listed Chinese financial firms drop as China sets new rules
Sections
Featured
Tesla shores up Australia's grid
Energy & Environment
Tesla shores up Australia's grid
Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly
Saudi Arabia
Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly
Emerging markets debt is so hot, investors can’t get enough
Markets
Emerging markets debt is so hot, investors can’t get enough
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 1, 2017 / 12:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S.-listed Chinese financial firms drop as China sets new rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of Chinese financial firms slipped in premarket trade on Friday after Reuters reported that China’s regulators had circulated new rules to local governments to clamp down on cash loan firms.

The Qudian app logo is seen on a smartphone in an illustration photo taken in Beijing, China December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Illustration

PPDAI Group (PPDF.N) and Qudian Inc (QD.N) were down nearly 5 percent each, while Jianpu Technology (JT.N) fell 2.3 percent and China Rapid Finance (XRF.N) dropped 3.6 percent.

The regulations come a week after a top-level Chinese government body issued an urgent notice to provincial governments urging them to suspend regulatory approval for new internet micro loan companies, according to a Reuters report.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.