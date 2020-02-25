Sweden summons Chinese ambassador to demand release of Gui Minhai

FILE PHOTO: Members from the pro-democracy Civic Party carry a portrait of Lee Bo (L) and Gui Minhai before they protest outside Chinese Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China January 19, 2016. One of Hong Kong's staunchest pro-Beijing lawmakers said Gui's tearful confession on state television to a hit-and-run accident more than a decade ago in China is unlikely to appease public concerns that he may have been abducted. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned China’s ambassador to Sweden to demand the release Chinese-born Swedish citizen Gui Minhai, a day after he was sentenced to 10 years in jail on charges of illegally providing intelligence to foreigners.

“We have summoned China’s ambassador to our cabinet secretary and again demanded the release of, and consular access to, our citizen,” a foreign ministry spokesman told Reuters.

Gui, a bookseller previously based in Hong Kong who sold books critical of China’s political leadership, was detained by mainland police in 2018.