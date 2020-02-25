China says all rights, interests of Gui Minhai fully guaranteed

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that all rights and interests of Chinese-born Swedish citizen Gui Minhai have been fully guaranteed, after a Chinese court sentenced him to a 10-year prison term for illegally providing intelligence overseas.

Spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments during a press briefing.

When asked whether Swedish diplomats in China have access to Gui, he said consular visits in general have been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak and that arrangements for such visits will resume after the epidemic is resolved.