China sentences Gui Minhai, Hong Kong bookseller, to 10 years in jail

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese court sentenced Chinese-born Swedish citizen Gui Minhai to 10 years in jail for illegally providing intelligence overseas on Monday, the Ningbo Intermediate People’s Court said in a statement on its website.

Gui, a bookseller previously based in Hong Kong who sold books critical of China’s political leadership, was detained by mainland police in 2018. He was seized by plainclothes police while in the company of Swedish diplomats.